Two test coronavirus positive, residents want Delhi's Pillanji Village sealed

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After two people of Pillanji Village, Sarojini Nagar tested positive for COVID-19, residents of the area demanded that the area be sealed off and declared a hotspot to contain the spread of the virus. Nearly 200 people living in the area are currently under home-quarantine.

Confirming the cases, New Delhi District Magistrate (DM) said, “The cases are confirmed, following which restraining order has been issued for security to maintain home quarantine and social distance. The area has not been declared as a containment zone. But, strict orders are being issued.”

In P block, a house owner tested positive and about 105 have been home quarantined, while in another block, more than 60 have been quarantined.

Pillanji Gaon, a densely populated 600-year-old urban village, is situated in the heart of Delhi between INA and Sarojini Nagar and a few metres away from ‘Dilli Haat’. The village is home to around 30,000 people.



“I stay in rented accommodation. The houses here are densely packed. While some own big houses, some rent out properties which have 10 rooms on a floor with one common toilet for everyone. In times like these, it can be very scary to live in an area like this. Many don’t follow social distancing, in turn putting many lives at risk,” said a resident of the village.

While, another resident of nearby Laxmibai Nagar said, “Police are patrolling, but in the evening, people come for grocery shopping and don’t practice social distancing. Further, inside streets, and terraces, people are gathering and kids can be seen playing all day in the nearby ground. Strict compliance of order and drone surveillance is needed inside these streets and alleyways, to ensure that people in the village and nearby areas stay safe.”

