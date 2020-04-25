Biggest COVID-19 spike in a day, but recovery rate also highest: Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day when India saw its highest COVID-19 spike, the Centre strongly defended its strategy to impose a nationwide lockdown, saying that it was not only a timely and necessary intervention but backed by scientific advice as well.

While 1,752 fresh cases were reported in 24 hours taking the tally way past the 23,000-mark, the toll stands at 723, with 37 deaths in the same period. At the same time, India’s doubling rate of cases improved from 7.5 days to 10 days, while recovery rate also went up from19.36 per cent on April 22 to 20.57 per cent.

“We would have had over one lakh COVID-19 cases by now if containment strategies like lockdown would not have been in place,” said Dr V K Paul, Niti Aayog member, who also heads the national task force on COVID-19 outbreak. “Our analysis shows lockdown has been effective in slowing the doubling rate of COVID-19, which was 3.3 days before the lockdown but has now reached nearly 10 days,” he said, citing projections and analysis by a group of independent researchers.

At a daily press briefing, Paul said there was no unusual surge of patients with respiratory illnesses in hospitals — a sign that the infection had not grown exponentially. Two other markers also proved the same, he added.



“There has not been rise in hospitalisations under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, and an assessment has shown that that there has not been a spike of demands for drugs for fever and cough.”

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said 15 districts have reported no new case in last 28 days. 80 districts have reported no new infection in last 14 days,

he added.

National Centre for Disease Control director Dr Sujeet Singh, a member of the task force, asserted that the lockdown kept away the infected population from the susceptible sections, which helped in stabilising the growth of viral cases. Nearly 9.45 lakh COVID suspects — traced by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme — are under surveillance and are in either facility or home quarantine,Singh said.

Top three states



Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 6,430 COVID-19 cases and 283 deaths, followed by Gujarat, with 2,624 cases and 112 deaths. Delhi remained on third spot with 2,376 positive patients and 50 deaths.