COVID-19 cases in Delhi climb to 2,625; death toll 54

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2,625 on Saturday, with 111 new cases and one death being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

The death toll from COVID-19 is now 54. Of the total fatalities, 29 patients were aged 60 and above, the officials said.

ALSO READ: Implementing MHA guidelines, more categories of shops to open in Delhi

Fifteen of them were aged between 50 and 59, while 10 were aged below 50, they said.

By Friday night, the number of coronavirus cases in the city stood at 2,514, including 53 deaths.