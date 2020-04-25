STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 cases in Delhi climb to 2,625; death toll 54

The death toll from COVID-19 is now 54. Of the total fatalities, 29 patients were aged 60 and above.

Published: 25th April 2020 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Municipal Workers sanitize Jama Masjid area during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2,625 on Saturday, with 111 new cases and one death being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

The death toll from COVID-19 is now 54. Of the total fatalities, 29 patients were aged 60 and above, the officials said.

ALSO READ: Implementing MHA guidelines, more categories of shops to open in Delhi

Fifteen of them were aged between 50 and 59, while 10 were aged below 50, they said.

By Friday night, the number of coronavirus cases in the city stood at 2,514, including 53 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID delhi cases
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp