COVID-19 lockdown: AAP mulls to bring back Delhi students stuck abroad

Published: 25th April 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

The Delhi government has initiated an exercise to devise a detailed plan for possible evacuation of students. (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has initiated an exercise to devise a detailed plan for possible evacuation of students of the national capital stuck abroad due to flight restrictions across the globe. Officials, in the know of the matter, said that Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev had directed top bureaucrats to find out exact number of students, stranded in various countries, need to be flown back.

According to the officials, Dev on Thursday asked additional chief secretary (home), principal secretary (higher education) and secretary (health) to look into the possibilities to evacuate students.

“He also sought a detailed plan on measures and arrangements need to be in place for their screening, health check-ups, surveillance and quarantine among others,” said an official.

According to the officials, union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday wrote to chief secretaries of all states and union territories seeking information on number of students wanting to return, modalities to facilitate their journey, and proposed standard operating procedure (SoP) to handle the situation.

“Eventual return of these individuals would require detailed planning by the state governments. Arrangements would also need to be put in place by the state governments for health check-ups, surveillance, quarantine,” the cabinet secretary’s letter said.

Referring to cabinet secretary letter, the officials said that the Centre might hold a discussion on the subject after receiving desired information from the states.

“The letter asked to propose SoP for handling of returnees, Indian citizens studying in universities or colleges in different countries. The cabinet secretary will have a detailed discussion with state governments after required information is sent,” said an official.

