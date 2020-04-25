COVID-19: Thermal screening for over 400 traders at Asia's largest wholesale mandi, Azadpur

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asia’s largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market Azadpur mandi has become a cause of worry for authorities since the death of a trader due to coronavirus a few days ago. The North district administration surveillance team on Friday sent a 19 member group which included 12 doctors to test and identify any health concern in the wholesale market. The market which has more than 2,000 shops is essential to the supply chain of groceries to the entire national capital region.

Thermal screening was conducted on more than 400 traders and labourers. The team in particular investigated the D block, where trader Bhola Dutt, aged 57, succumbed to the virus. The team members after conducting basic tests informed people about the ways to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus.

“There is no fall in the supply of fruit and vegetables in Azadpur mandi, we have opened the market for round the clock operation which has helped in normalising the prices. We appreciate the efforts of doctors who are working on the field who sensitized the traders and labourers about the virus,” said Adil Ahmed Khan, chairman, Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).

Delhi government has decided to allow the Azadpur Mandi to continue operations in an attempt to protect the livelihood of the farmers and traders hit hard by the nationwide lockdown. As per regulations, vegetables and fruits could only be sold from 6 am to 10 pm and trucks could enter the market between 10 pm and 6 am. Dutt was admitted at Max hospital, Saket on April 19 where he tested positive and died the next day.

Over 400 checked



Thermal screening was conducted on more than 400 traders and labourers. The team in particular investigated the D block, where trader Bhola Dutt, aged 57, succumbed to the virus.