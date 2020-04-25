STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Need more plasma': Doctors raise concern over lack of donors in Delhi amid COVID-19 crisis

Plasma therapy can only work if more recovered patients come forward to donate, say experts.

Published: 25th April 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While plasma therapy treatment seems to be a ray of hope in the nation’s fight against COVID-19 in, health experts in the national capital raised the issue of lack of donors which is limiting the use of the treatment. On Friday,

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the four patients administered plasma therapy at Lok Nayak Hospital showed “positive” results.

“However, a major challenge is getting donors. It is tough to convince the recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their plasma. Some of those recovered patients who have tested negative twice have been conveyed about donating plasma, but then the families of such patients need to agree, and only then can we proceed. Many are from Markaz who have recovered,” said Dr BL Sherwal, Medical Director, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital a designated state COVID-19 hospital said.

ALSO READ | Initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on four COVID-19 patients encouraging: Kejriwal

Elaborating on use of this treatment on COVID-19 patients, Sherwal further added: “We will use this line of treatment only on those who are in serious condition Anyone who is on ventilator or ICU, they are the ideal patients for this therapy.”

Dr Dodul Mondal, Oncologist from Apollo Hospital noted that the government should create more awareness among people to come forward and donate their plasma.

“The recovered patients should be encouraged and educated about the matter. One donor can save at least four lives. People need to be told it is safe. Stigma and fear are major reasons for not having enough plasma donors,” he added.

ALSO READ | Three elderly COVID-19 patients, one in mid-30s underwent plasma therapy at LNJP

Dr SK Sarin, Head of ILBS hospital noted that recovered patients need to show their patriotism by donating plasma.

“Extra care can be taken of the donor. They will be checked for symptoms, haemoglobin, weight. All precautions are taken during the process. Their donation can help save the lives of many patients across Delhi. Plasma therapy is also inexpensive as compared to the other medical treatments,” he stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus lockdown Arvind Kejriwal Plasma therapy
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp