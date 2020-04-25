'Need more plasma': Doctors raise concern over lack of donors in Delhi amid COVID-19 crisis

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While plasma therapy treatment seems to be a ray of hope in the nation’s fight against COVID-19 in, health experts in the national capital raised the issue of lack of donors which is limiting the use of the treatment. On Friday,

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the four patients administered plasma therapy at Lok Nayak Hospital showed “positive” results.

“However, a major challenge is getting donors. It is tough to convince the recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their plasma. Some of those recovered patients who have tested negative twice have been conveyed about donating plasma, but then the families of such patients need to agree, and only then can we proceed. Many are from Markaz who have recovered,” said Dr BL Sherwal, Medical Director, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital a designated state COVID-19 hospital said.



ALSO READ | Initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on four COVID-19 patients encouraging: Kejriwal

Elaborating on use of this treatment on COVID-19 patients, Sherwal further added: “We will use this line of treatment only on those who are in serious condition Anyone who is on ventilator or ICU, they are the ideal patients for this therapy.”

Dr Dodul Mondal, Oncologist from Apollo Hospital noted that the government should create more awareness among people to come forward and donate their plasma.

“The recovered patients should be encouraged and educated about the matter. One donor can save at least four lives. People need to be told it is safe. Stigma and fear are major reasons for not having enough plasma donors,” he added.

ALSO READ | Three elderly COVID-19 patients, one in mid-30s underwent plasma therapy at LNJP

Dr SK Sarin, Head of ILBS hospital noted that recovered patients need to show their patriotism by donating plasma.

“Extra care can be taken of the donor. They will be checked for symptoms, haemoglobin, weight. All precautions are taken during the process. Their donation can help save the lives of many patients across Delhi. Plasma therapy is also inexpensive as compared to the other medical treatments,” he stated.