Recent arrests linked to Delhi violence make mockery of democracy: Jamia Coordination Committee

The police have also booked Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid under the UAPA in the case.

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Friday said the arrest of two of its members in connection with the February northeast Delhi violence was made “without rhyme or reason”.

The JCC is a group comprising students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia, and it was formed in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The Delhi Police has booked Jamia students Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi over the CAA.

Haider and Zargar, arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in February, are in judicial custody. While Zargar is the media coordinator of the JCC, Haider is a member of the committee.“This Act (UAPA) has been used against many activists working to protect constitutional morality, a list which now includes members of the JCC, a wholly constitutionalist collective of students and alumni,” the committee said.

“Even as the country is burdened by both health and financial crises, the official probe agencies in Delhi are working overtime” in this case, it said. The police have also booked Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid under the UAPA in the case.

The two Jamia students have been active members of the JCC and have stood firm in the peaceful protests against the “discriminatory” CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the JCC said.

Zargar was granted bail in the case after she was initially arrested. But later she was arrested again and more serious charges were imposed against her, the JCC claimed.       

‘No role in Delhi riots’

The Jamia Coordination Committee said it played no part in the riots. “The sustained targeting of activists and protesters, even as instigators and perpetrators of violence are left untouched, is the latest instance of democracy being made a mockery of,” it said.     

With agency inputs

TAGS
Jamia Coordination Committee Delhi Violence Delhi Riots
