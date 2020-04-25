Sanitising terminal buildings, strict social distancing: Delhi Airport gears up for post-coronavirus lockdown services

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport is set to provide a safe and healthy environment to passengers flying out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) once operations resume after the current nationwide lockdown ends.

Several measures are being taken to sanitise the terminal buildings and to ensure that in the future, strict compliance of social distancing norms are followed by passengers and staff to minimise human contact in post-lockdown days.

The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has said that it would continue to regularly sanitise “high-contact surfaces” like chairs, elevators; close washrooms for cleaning every hour, install auto-dispensing sanitisers and encourage passengers to use the self-check-in facility.

To encourage compliance of social-distancing norms at the airport, DIAL said it would deploy additional queue-managers at the kerbside (city side), check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates, with social-distancing markers.



“Signages in coloured tape have been placed at various standpoints and staggered seating arrangements with different markers have been positioned on alternate chairs to maintain the gap,” it said in a statement, adding that trolleys would be disinfected after each use.

Additional seating arrangements will be made in check-in area for passengers near the check-in counters, security areas and near immigration points, it said, adding that washrooms will be closed after every hour to sanitise all its surfaces.

DIAL will also install auto-dispensing sanitisers in the terminals and will encourage passengers to either check-in at home or use the self-check-in facility at the airport.

It also plans to install UV machines to sanitise checked-in baggage and are readying facilities to isolate suspected COVID-19 passengers as per government directions.