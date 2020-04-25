STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Sanitising terminal buildings, strict social distancing: Delhi Airport gears up for post-coronavirus lockdown services

DIAL will also install auto-dispensing sanitisers in the terminals and will encourage passengers to either check-in at home or use the self-check-in facility at the airport.

Published: 25th April 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

All domestic and international flights have been suspended in view of coronavirus. (Photo | P Ramana Prasad, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport is set to provide a safe and healthy environment to passengers flying out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) once operations resume after the current nationwide lockdown ends.

Several measures are being taken to sanitise the terminal buildings and to ensure that in the future, strict compliance of social distancing norms are followed by passengers and staff to minimise human contact in post-lockdown days.

The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has said that it would continue to regularly sanitise “high-contact surfaces” like chairs, elevators; close washrooms for cleaning every hour, install auto-dispensing sanitisers and encourage passengers to use the self-check-in facility.

To encourage compliance of social-distancing norms at the airport, DIAL said it would deploy additional queue-managers at the kerbside (city side), check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates, with social-distancing markers.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

“Signages in coloured tape have been placed at various standpoints and staggered seating arrangements with different markers have been positioned on alternate chairs to maintain the gap,” it said in a statement, adding that trolleys would be disinfected after each use.

Additional seating arrangements will be made in check-in area for passengers near the check-in counters, security areas and near immigration points, it said, adding that washrooms will be closed after every hour to sanitise all its surfaces.

DIAL will also install auto-dispensing sanitisers in the terminals and will encourage passengers to either check-in at home or use the self-check-in facility at the airport.

It also plans to install UV machines to sanitise checked-in baggage and are readying facilities to isolate suspected COVID-19 passengers as per government directions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi airport Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp