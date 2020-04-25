STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Wearing khaki with pride: Constable Mausam Yadav puts COVID-19 duty before her family

Hailing from a village in Mahendranagar in Haryana, the Delhi Police constable said her father always had wanted her to join the police.

Published: 25th April 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From being taunted for her choice of profession by family and neighbours to now being praised for her work at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, Delhi Police Constable Mausam Yadav has witnessed a sea change in life.

Even in the initial days of the outbreak, her family members would advise her to take leave from work and stay at home, she said. But the 26-year-old stood her ground. “I have worn the khaki to serve the people. What’s the point of it if I back out at the time of a crisis?”      

Yadav joined the Delhi Police in 2014 and was posted in Mehrauli. She got married three years ago and has a one-and-a-half-year-old son, Ansh. Her husband, Praveen Yadav, works at a private firm in Gurugram.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Hailing from a village in Mahendranagar in Haryana, the Delhi Police constable said her father always had wanted her to join the police.

“He was extremely happy when I was selected for the job but even then many from my village criticised me and looked down upon me for taking up this job. However, they are the same people who now call me to express their appreciation,” she said.

Even after marriage, Yadav said she was criticised for her profession. But things changed with the outbreak of the virus. Since lockdown was implemented, her husband has been working from home and taking care of their son while she goes to work.

Currently, she is deployed at one of the busiest pickets in the national capital, Ahimsa Sthal, police officials said. She does the evening shift, which starts at 2 pm and goes on till 8 pm.“I opted for the evening shift so that I can look after my child at least before leaving for work. I wake up early, make breakfast, prepare lunch, and put my child to sleep before leaving.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Delhi Police COVID Warrior
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp