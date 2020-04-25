Wearing khaki with pride: Constable Mausam Yadav puts COVID-19 duty before her family

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From being taunted for her choice of profession by family and neighbours to now being praised for her work at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, Delhi Police Constable Mausam Yadav has witnessed a sea change in life.

Even in the initial days of the outbreak, her family members would advise her to take leave from work and stay at home, she said. But the 26-year-old stood her ground. “I have worn the khaki to serve the people. What’s the point of it if I back out at the time of a crisis?”

Yadav joined the Delhi Police in 2014 and was posted in Mehrauli. She got married three years ago and has a one-and-a-half-year-old son, Ansh. Her husband, Praveen Yadav, works at a private firm in Gurugram.



Hailing from a village in Mahendranagar in Haryana, the Delhi Police constable said her father always had wanted her to join the police.

“He was extremely happy when I was selected for the job but even then many from my village criticised me and looked down upon me for taking up this job. However, they are the same people who now call me to express their appreciation,” she said.

Even after marriage, Yadav said she was criticised for her profession. But things changed with the outbreak of the virus. Since lockdown was implemented, her husband has been working from home and taking care of their son while she goes to work.

Currently, she is deployed at one of the busiest pickets in the national capital, Ahimsa Sthal, police officials said. She does the evening shift, which starts at 2 pm and goes on till 8 pm.“I opted for the evening shift so that I can look after my child at least before leaving for work. I wake up early, make breakfast, prepare lunch, and put my child to sleep before leaving.

