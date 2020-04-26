STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Development Authority gears up to launch Housing Scheme 2020

AMID nation-wide lockdown to curtail coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is preparing to launch its Housing Scheme 2020, which was scheduled in May.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid nation-wide lockdown to curtail coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is preparing to launch its Housing Scheme 2020, which was scheduled in May. According to officials, the health crisis has impacted the process and now the scheme may be introduced by the end of June or mid-July. Under the new residential dwelling scheme, DDA is set to offer luxurious flats; the agency has ever built in its 63-year-long existence.

Penthouses with terrace gardens and opulence finishing will add attractions in the latest scheme, which will offer around 5,000 flats. Most of them will be Super HIG, HIG and MIG flats in DDA’s first luxury flats only complex in Sector 19B of Dwarka and Jasola southeast. Officials said that in the new housing scheme, more focus will be on ‘online process’, which will ensure one doesn’t need to visit authority’s headquarters or a bank to apply. “The process for the launch has been resumed. Meetings are now being convened through video conferencing.

And the agency may invite tenders soon. The scheme will remain ‘open’ longer period to ensure people get enough time to go and see the flats themselves,” he said. The longer duration will also help in minimising crowd during site visits. The authority will also have modified software and update its website for the proposed scheme. Earlier, an applicant was redirected to the websites of different banks during the application process; however, the entire exercise will be done through a single-window operation on the DDA portal itself now.

“The new software will bring a lot of changes in the process to make it completely online. The new system will be tested with a smaller scheme for EWS flats, which is to be launched soon,” the official said. It is unlikely that old inventory in Rohini or Narela would be part of the scheme. The four-bedroom penthouses in Dwarka are fully furnished duplex featuring built-in terrace gardens, luxury fittings and other amenities.

