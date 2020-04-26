Delivery person held for stealing laptop, other valuables in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A delivery man was arrested for allegedly stealing a laptop, mobile phone and cash from a house in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar amid the ongoing lockdown, police said on Sunday.

The police were informed about the incident on April 18, an official said, adding all the stolen items have been recovered.

The accused, Tushar Sansanwal (21), is a resident of Katwariya Sarai, police said.

"Some 20 days ago, the complainant took lift from a scooty-borne delivery man to reach his house in Malviya Nagar. The delivery person also shared his mobile number and asked him to call, if needed," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The complainant contacted Sansanwal on April 18.

When he came to the house to deliver some items, he asked for water and, in the meantime, decamped with a laptop, mobile phone and Rs 5,000, the DCP said.