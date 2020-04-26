STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Give free ration coupons to councillors: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

the BJP leaders said councillors are more connected with people on the ground, which will ensure delivery of free ration to those who don’t possess ration cards.

Published: 26th April 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday demanded that councillors should be given free ration coupons to distribute among the needy, who are not registered under the public distribution system in the national capital. During an interaction session with journalists through video conferencing,

the BJP leaders said councillors are more connected with people on the ground, which will ensure delivery of free ration to those who don’t possess ration cards. “I have already suggested this to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), MP Sanjay Singh. Instead of giving ration coupons to MPs, the government should give 1,000 coupons to MLAs and 250 such vouchers to councillors.

They have the network and can easily reach out to people and help,” he said. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced to give 2,000 free ration coupons to MPs and MLAs of the national capital after complaints that non-ration cardholders had been facing difficulties to register themselves for e-coupons. Speaking with journalists Tiwari also briefed about the party’s ongoing ‘feed the needy campaign during the lockdown.

The convenor of the campaign, who is also general secretary of Delhi BJP Kuljeet Singh Chahal said his party had made adequate arrangements to feed the hungry in the city. “Food access is being ensured to every needy person. Apart from this, sanitation workers are also being provided with masks and sanitisers,” he said. The party claimed to have provided food or ration to about 49 lakh city residents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari BJP chief free ration
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp