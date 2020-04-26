Give free ration coupons to councillors: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday demanded that councillors should be given free ration coupons to distribute among the needy, who are not registered under the public distribution system in the national capital. During an interaction session with journalists through video conferencing,

the BJP leaders said councillors are more connected with people on the ground, which will ensure delivery of free ration to those who don’t possess ration cards. “I have already suggested this to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), MP Sanjay Singh. Instead of giving ration coupons to MPs, the government should give 1,000 coupons to MLAs and 250 such vouchers to councillors.

They have the network and can easily reach out to people and help,” he said. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced to give 2,000 free ration coupons to MPs and MLAs of the national capital after complaints that non-ration cardholders had been facing difficulties to register themselves for e-coupons. Speaking with journalists Tiwari also briefed about the party’s ongoing ‘feed the needy campaign during the lockdown.

The convenor of the campaign, who is also general secretary of Delhi BJP Kuljeet Singh Chahal said his party had made adequate arrangements to feed the hungry in the city. “Food access is being ensured to every needy person. Apart from this, sanitation workers are also being provided with masks and sanitisers,” he said. The party claimed to have provided food or ration to about 49 lakh city residents.