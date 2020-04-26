STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown relaxation in Delhi not more than those permitted by Centre: Kejriwal

The chief minister said his government was implementing the Centre's guidelines on the opening of the neighbourhood and standalone shops during the lockdown till May 3.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The lockdown in Delhi will not be relaxed beyond what the Union home ministry has suggested in its guidelines, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday and added that his government's focus is on bringing down COVID-19 infections in the city.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said, "We are going through difficult times. We will have to continue our efforts to reduce the number of COVID-19 infections in Delhi."

He said his government was implementing the Centre's guidelines on the opening of the neighbourhood and standalone shops during the lockdown till May 3.

No markets and malls will be allowed to open in the national capital and all shops in COVID-19 containment zones will remain shut, he added.

"The Delhi government will maintain status quo and will not relax lockdown restrictions till May 3, except those permitted by the Union home ministry," he said.

The chief minister said the novel coronavirus doesn't discriminate between any religion.

"We need to work together. The plasma of a Muslim can be used to treat a Hindu patient and vice versa," he added, referring to plasma therapy to deal with the deadly virus.

Kejriwal said that positive indication has come out from plasma therapy.

The chief minister cited improvement in the condition of a critical patient at the LNJP Hospital following plasma therapy.

He appealed to those recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate their plasma.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 2,625 on Saturday, with 111 new cases and one death being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

The death toll from COVID-19 is now 54.

