Over 80 cases registered, 2422 people booked for defying lockdown norms in Delhi

Thirty-five cases were registered against people for stepping out of their homes without wearing masks.

Published: 26th April 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

City residents defying the lockdown norms and not observing social distancing during Ramzan near Jama Masjid area on Sunday.

City residents defying the lockdown norms and not observing social distancing during Ramzan near Jama Masjid area on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 80 cases were registered and 2,422 people detained in Delhi on Sunday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, police said.

According to a police data, 83 cases were registered under IPC section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) till 5 pm.

A total of 2,422 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 156 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, the police said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIURS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Thirty-five cases were registered against people for stepping out of their homes without wearing masks.

A total of 1,20,006 people have been detained since March 25, when the lockdown came into effect, for defying orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

