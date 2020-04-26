Rate of virus spread is slowing down, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi has the highest recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the country, the Aam Aadmi Party government claimed on Saturday. “In Delhi, there are 2,514 positive cases out of which 857 have recovered. The rate of growth is around five percent, a few days ago it was 20 percent but we are seeing that it’s reducing,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

The health minister also said that the rate at which coronavirus cases are doubling in Delhi has also slowed down to 13 days. Of all the cases, 857 people have recovered completely, while 53 have died. Twentynine patients are in the ICU, Jain added. Jain also said that the discussions regarding lockdown extension are underway and “whatever is finalized, it will start only after April 30.” He also said there are 92 coronavirus hotspots in the national capital but the entire city is not a hotspot.

On plasma therapy trials, Jain said, “We have tried it on six patients. Two patients got it four days ago, two on Thursday and two on Friday. Those who got it four days ago have almost recovered. The results are encouraging.” One sanitation worker with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation who was posted in Bhogal area of South Delhi succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, in Noida, six new Covid-19 positive cases were reported, the number of patients in Noida reached 109, a health official said on Saturday.

So far, 56 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while 53 are undergoing treatment in Noida. The administration has also identified Sector 45 as a hotspot after a man tested positive for COVID- 19. Later, the area was sealed to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic. “SD-77, Sector 45 Noida and its surrounding areas have been fully sealed as per the laid down protocol from April 24 to 12 o’clock in advance, and as per the guidelines, people of this area shall remain in their own house. Action will be taken against people who dilute the lockdown rules,” said Municipal Magistrate Umashankar.