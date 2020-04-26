STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rate of virus spread is slowing down, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

Rate of cases doubling in Delhi down to 13 days, said the health minister

Published: 26th April 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain (File | PTI)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi has the highest recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the country, the Aam Aadmi Party government claimed on Saturday. “In Delhi, there are 2,514 positive cases out of which 857 have recovered. The rate of growth is around five percent, a few days ago it was 20 percent but we are seeing that it’s reducing,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

The health minister also said that the rate at which coronavirus cases are doubling in Delhi has also slowed down to 13 days. Of all the cases, 857 people have recovered completely, while 53 have died. Twentynine patients are in the ICU, Jain added. Jain also said that the discussions regarding lockdown extension are underway and “whatever is finalized, it will start only after April 30.” He also said there are 92 coronavirus hotspots in the national capital but the entire city is not a hotspot.

On plasma therapy trials, Jain said, “We have tried it on six patients. Two patients got it four days ago, two on Thursday and two on Friday. Those who got it four days ago have almost recovered. The results are encouraging.” One sanitation worker with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation who was posted in Bhogal area of South Delhi succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, in Noida, six new Covid-19 positive cases were reported, the number of patients in Noida reached 109, a health official said on Saturday.

So far, 56 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while 53 are undergoing treatment in Noida. The administration has also identified Sector 45 as a hotspot after a man tested positive for COVID- 19. Later, the area was sealed to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic. “SD-77, Sector 45 Noida and its surrounding areas have been fully sealed as per the laid down protocol from April 24 to 12 o’clock in advance, and as per the guidelines, people of this area shall remain in their own house. Action will be taken against people who dilute the lockdown rules,” said Municipal Magistrate Umashankar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Delhi health minister plasma therapy trials coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp