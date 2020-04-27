Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

On weekdays, I am working from 9:00am till 6:00pm – con calls and video conferencing are the order of the day. From a marketing point of view, we are focussing on digital platforms – how to engage our viewers, customers and people who love our brand. Hence, the brand is active online and we are trying to give information to our customers through that. We have also started giving live sessions on our SNS platforms with our experts who are giving a lot of tips, taking people through a skincare regime and even consultations. However, I do miss my office and colleagues.

I live with my husband, daughter and our domestic help. And as luck would have it, both my mother-in-law and my mother were visiting us when the lockdown was announced. So, they are also staying with us. My daughter is taking regular online classes from school. Even her co-curricular activities like dance and art classes are happening online. Teachers are trying their best to engage the kids at home. My husband who’s in advertising is hard at work with conference calls and video calls whenever required. And he still works late.

However, I am happy that everyone is at home and safe with their families. This time has surely given us a chance to be with our families. We have a lot more time to do things that have been pending for a while. We also play a lot of indoor games like chess, scrabble, boggle, and monopoly. On some days, my daughter and I practice our Bharatnatyam dance steps so that we don’t forget what we have learnt. It is fun and keeps us fit. On other days, we sketch and paint. I have also been able to clean all wardrobes, work on my pending paper-work and experiment in the kitchen. Being the lady in charge of the house, I am glad that I have been able to keep everyone happy and safe under one roof.

We are extremely cautious about our health and hygiene. We try and limit going out to once a week. We are washing hands regularly for 20 seconds. Singing Happy Birthday twice makes it easy to remember. If we step outside, then we wear a mask and carry a sanitiser with us and try not to touch unwanted things.

Well since exams were going on when the lockdown was announced, we didn’t have any plans till May. My mother-in-law was supposed to leave for Bengaluru which she had to cancel. Our summer holiday plans stand cancelled. But I am perfectly happy to be at home and be safe.

Delhi-based Mini Sood Banerjee, 39, Assistant Director and Head of Marketing at Innisfree India spoke to Angela Paljor