More Delhi health staff test coronavirus positive, workforce stretched thin

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when Delhi has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases, more cases of healthcare workers getting infected are emerging in the city where Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Jahangirpuri area and Hindu Rao Hospital are already closed for disinfection.

On Saturday, another nurse from oncology department of the AIIMS tested positive along with her two children. Her husband’s result is, however, negative. Till now, seven AIIMS health personnel are in quarantine.Earlier, 60 healthcare workers of the premier hospital was quarantined after a hospital attendant tested positive for the viral infection.

Six more healthcare staff of Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital tested positive, taking the number of such personnel to 29. A nurse of Kalawati hospital also tested positive. Altogether, 15 healthcare personnel — 5 doctors, 8 nurses and 2 lab technicians — of the child care hospital are on quarantine.Meanwhile, MCD and health workers are sanitising rooms and wards of the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. The Delhi government-run hospital is located at a COVID hotspot.

“A total of 44 staff members at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Jahangirpuri area have tested positive for COVID-19. Test reports of other staff members are awaited. Hospital’s medical services have been closed and the hospital is being sanitised,” said an official.

The chain of infection at the hospital is said to have started after a woman with fever, who was kept under observation for a night, tested positive to the viral infection.Similarly, sanitisation work was carried out at Hindu Rao Hospital, a day after a nurse tested positive for Covid-19.