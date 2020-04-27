Plasma donated by any person,Hindu or Muslim can save lives: CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the city has observed better results in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, fresh cases and deaths this week compared to the last. According to government data, only 34 cases required hospitalisation this week in comparison to 566 people last week.

The recovery rate too doubled with 580 people this week, in comparison to 260 people last week.

With plasma therapy showing positive results, Kejriwal further stressing upon the need for unity during such times.

“Plasma therapy is showing positive results as of now… I am personally monitoring the health of each patient in our hospitals. We are requesting the patients who are recovering to donate plasma. Plasma donated by a person, whether Hindu or Muslim can save the lives of everybody. Unity is must to defeat the virus,” said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, a week after saying that there will be no relaxation on lockdown restrictions, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the government will implement the recent order of Ministry of Human Affairs (MHA) to open ‘neighbourhood and stand-alone in residential areas.

Clarifying on the MHA order, Kejriwal said, “The central government has decided to open a few neighbourhood shops, we will follow the MHA order in Delhi as well.”Essential services will continue to function, but markets, complexes and shopping malls will remain shut. Only a few standalone and neighbourhood shops such as those in residential areas will be allowed to open.” The order was issued by MHA on Friday evening.

All shops including neighbourhood and stand-alone shops falling under the containment zones will remain shall remain closed though, he said. Currently, there are about 97 hotspots in Delhi.