Standalone stall or not? Delhi shopkeepers confused by MHA order

Traders & shopkeepers write to Home Secy seeking clarity on neighboourhood & standalone shops

Published: 27th April 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:03 AM

Only grocery shops were open at Anand Parvat Area but other shops decided to keep their shutters down on Sunday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The recent Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directive allowing non-essential shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act to open has led to confusion between ‘neighbourhood and standalone shops’. Traders and shopkeepers are confused over the meaning of ‘neighbourhood and standalone shops’ and have also written to the Home Secretary seeking clarification and asked for passes for such shops if they allowed opening.

The order had said that neighbourhood and standalone shops situated in residential areas can open. Following which the Delhi government on Sunday announced the implementation of the same. The order also said that shops situated in shopping complexes, DDA markets, community markets and malls cannot open.

“Traders falling in these categories are finding it difficult to open shops because of confusion about what constitutes neighbourhood and standalone shops as there is no specified definition,” said Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

According to CAIT, there are around 75,000 shops in Delhi which are eligible to open under this order. “Neighbourhood shops and standalone shops in residential areas are mostly kirana mandi or grocery shops. Besides, any building having residential complex on the upper floor and commercial shops on the ground floor will not be allowed. Further, police will also generate awareness on this and if any standalone shop opens, only three employees with proper social distancing will be allowed,” said Anto Alphonse, DCP Dwarka.

“There is no clarification. Only stationery and electric shops are welcomed by us but that also is not clear most of the stationery is located in the market complex. Besides, salons and barber should not
be allowed to open under this order,” said Dr HC Gupta, president of RWA,Ashok Vihar.

