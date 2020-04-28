STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All 33 Max Hospital cases quarantined at Saket

The healthcare workers, including two doctors, of Max Hospital, Patparganj had tested Covid-19 positive

Medical staff seen outside at Max Hospital in Patparganj during a complete lockdown in New Delhi on Monday | Parveen Negi

NEW DELHI: All the 33 healthcare workers of Max Hospital Patparganj who had tested positive of coronavirus have been shifted to a quarantine facility in East Block of Max Hospital, Saket in south Delhi which is a dedicated Covid19 facility, sources said.

The Max Hospital Patparganj in its statement said, “Out of these 33 healthcare workers have tested positive. 32 are presently admitted in Max Hospital, Saket and one patient has been discharged. All the patients admitted in the hospital are stable and in wards not requiring Oxygen or ICU support. We believe this is because of early diagnosis and pro-active intervention.”

“Max Hospital, Patparganj has so far pro-actively tested 581 healthcare workers for Covid 19. The incidence in Patparganj Hospital is a little higher as it is surrounded by hotspots, where many of our healthcare workers live,” it said.

The Max Hospital in Patparganj have its two doctors, nurses and paramedic staff tested for the novel coronavirus over the last two weeks, sources said on Monday. Max Healthcare group had announced that it was going to conduct tests for Covid-19 on all its employees and patients at its facilities across the country. “Since the test started, 33 staffers, including two doctors, nurses, paramedics, and non-medical staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at Max Hospital, Patparganj, till date,” a source said.

Healthcare workers from hospitals under Max Healthcare (18,000), BLK Hospital (3,000) and Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai (3,000) will be tested over the next few weeks, officials of Max Healthcare had earlier said.

The move had come in the wake of a doctor, a nurse and a non-medical staff at Max Hospital, Saket earlier testing positive for coronavirus. So far, 23 hospitals in Delhi have been badly affected with the pandemic with over 200 healthcare workers testing positive of the Covid19. Amongst the hospitals, majority are non-designated Covid-19 hospitals.

The maximum cases have come from Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital with 59 HCWs falling for the novel pandemic. Delhi State Cancer Institute and Ambedkar Hospital were amongst the early hospitals where doctors and other staffs were tested positive. While at DSCI hospital, 26 were found positive along with cancer patients, in Ambedkar Hospital had more than 20 staffs positive.

Comments

