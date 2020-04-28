STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi coronavirus: Mehrauli AAP MLA’s volunteers test positive

Meanwhile, the Mehrauli administration has put many localities under the containment zones.

Delhi coronavirus

Several localities in Delhi's Mehrauli are declared containment zones. (Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two associates of a Delhi MLA, who were engaged in food distribution at Delhi government-run centres in Mehrauli tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, prompting the district administration to declare several localities in the city as containment zones.

A senior district official said the two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, engaged by Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav, were involved in distributing food to thousands of people.

“The two COVID-19 cases have been traced to Jamila Masjid Baoli in Mehrauli area of South Delhi,” an order issued by Mehrauli SDM Sonalika Jiwani said.

“We are not aware of their political affiliation. They were persons engaged by the MLA. Containment of the area is being worked out. Probable localities include — Motilal Nehru camp, car market Kishangarh , Church road Vasant Kunj and Pehalwan Dhaba Mehrauli. Boundary demarcation work is on,” said an official from the South District Magistrate office.

Reacting to the development, AAP MLA Naresh Yadav said three party volunteers were involved in food distribution around the Dargah and Pehelwan Dhabha area in Mehrauli. He said the volunteers were provided masks and gloves. “They did not have any symptoms. One of them had fever, so we quarantined them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mehrauli administration has put many localities under the containment zones. “Nirankari Gali, Nakshtra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Rawan Wali Gali, Jamila Masjid Baoli, Dargah Gurudwara Gali, Thane Wali Gali and Terminal Wali Gali have been put under containment zones,” the order said.

IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

