Delhi Deputy CM says no decision yet on lockdown extension

Manish Sisodia said AAP govt will take a decision keeping in mind the situation on May 3

Published: 28th April 2020 09:03 AM

Workers spray disinfectant outside the Aam Aadmi Party office during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi on Monday| Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the AAP government has not taken any decision on extending the lockdown beyond May 3. Sisodia also said any decision on the issue will only be taken after assessing the situation with all the stake holders involved, on the last day of the lockdown.“Coronavirus is a new disease.

The entire world is trying to understand how to deal with it and so is Delhi. We cannot say anything about what will happen in the future, everything will be decided looking at the situation on May 3. I believe other heads of states are also unsure about how the scenario will change,” said the deputy chief minister, adding that whatever the central government would decide, the
Delhi government would act accordingly.

Despite hesitations, after the order from the central government, the Delhi government had allowed opening of individual shops in different parts of the city. “Currently standalone shops are opening, so that people can buy things which are non essentials. In Delhi our experience says that coronavirus has not spread in a very dangerous way, we quickly formed containment zones where ,with the help of residents, we were able to contain the virus spread within those containment zones Now, many of them are even turning green zones,” added Sisodia.

Delhi government had earlier stated that Delhi has the highest recovery rate of novel coronavirus patients in the country.Health minister Satyendra Jain recently said that while the number of containment zones have touched more than 95, the growth rate of the virus has come down to five per cent in the national capital.The health minister also said the rate at which corona virus cases are doubling in Delhi has now slowed down to 13 days.





