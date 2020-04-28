STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Digital public speaking competition for kids

The winners of the competition will be facilitated in a formal ceremony with a certificate and a MYOP trophy presented by the lawmaker, once the lockdown  is lifted.

Published: 28th April 2020

Image used for representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to keep children in the national capital intellectually sound and emotionally healthy during the ongoing lockdown, Aam Aadmi Party Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti has launched  a digital public speaking competition on Monday.

The ‘E-MYOP’ competition plans to involve students from Classes  V to XII standards in the constituency.  In order to take part in the competition, the children will  have to share a video about their experience during times of the COVID-19 lockdown and other related topics.

Bharti has conducted similar program under MLA’s Young Orators Program for Children (MYOP) in the past. “It is all about encouraging the oratory skills in young children. We have successfully conducted this competition in 2018 in my constituency and now we are back with a digital version of it. I want everyone to participate. Every child in the constituency, regardless of their school, can participate in this competition” said Bharti.

The winners of the competition will be facilitated in a formal ceremony with a certificate and a MYOP trophy presented by the lawmaker, once the lockdown  is lifted. A few lucky winners will also get a chance to visit the Delhi Assembly during a session to witness its functioning.

As per the plan, three topics will be given for each age category and the child will have to select any one topic. There will be four  different categories for the students of Classes V to XII. Three judges will selecting three winners in each  of the categories.

The topics on which the participants can speak can range from their experiences during the lockdown, learning at home ,their  understanding of the coronavirus, corona warriors, the need for new inventions and cures, pandemic versus humanity among others.

