Dwarka police personnel wear virus lookalike helmet to spread awareness

NEW DELHI: In an innovative method to spread the awareness of Covid-19 among the people, the Dwarka police has started to wear coronavirus lookalike helmets. The police officials are also distributing masks to public who were found without masks.

The campaign was launched on Monday by DCP Dwarka, Anto Alphonse. “Dwarka District police modified few helmets into the shape of Corona and few public volunteers have come forward to demonstrate the virus and spread awareness about the necessary precautions needed to be taken by everyone,” said the police.

During this campaign, volunteers wear these helmets and move in Dwarka District area, interact with the public persons, asking them to stay at home, following the guidelines of government during lockdown.

“These corona volunteers try to interact with people who are wandering in the street without any reason, most of them are advised with folded hands to remain at home and stay safe,” said the official. This campaign is getting overwhelming response from the public.

