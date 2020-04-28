STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Dwarka police personnel wear virus lookalike helmet to spread awareness

Besides, Delhi Police also carried out a ‘parikrama’ of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib near Connaught Place on motorcycles and cars to thank the sewadars for helping and feeding the needy.

Published: 28th April 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

The Dwarka police has started to wear coronavirus lookalike helmets | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an innovative method to spread the awareness of Covid-19 among the people, the Dwarka police has started to wear coronavirus lookalike helmets. The police officials are also distributing masks to public who were found without masks.

The campaign was launched on Monday by DCP Dwarka, Anto Alphonse. “Dwarka District police modified few helmets into the shape of Corona and few public volunteers have come forward to demonstrate the virus and spread awareness about the necessary precautions needed to be taken by everyone,” said the police.

During this campaign,  volunteers wear these helmets and move in Dwarka District area, interact with the public persons, asking them to stay at home, following the guidelines of government during lockdown.

“These corona volunteers try to interact with people who are wandering in the street without any reason, most of them are advised with folded hands to remain at home and stay safe,” said the official. This campaign is getting overwhelming response from the public.

Besides, Delhi Police also carried out a ‘parikrama’ of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib near Connaught Place on motorcycles and cars to thank the sewadars for helping and feeding the needy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp