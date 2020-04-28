STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt employees travelling to Delhi should get lodging: Anil Baijal

The police administration was also directed to provide to best possible arrangement and health facilities for policemen performing during lockdown in Delhi.

Published: 28th April 2020

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an objective to regulate interstate travelling, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday advised senior Delhi government officials and police commissioner to explore possibility to provide accommodation to government employees from outside Delhi reporting for duty in the thick of coronavirus crisis in the national capital.

Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev and police commissioner S N Srivastava were present in the meeting.Preparedness and arrangements for proper enforcement of lockdown and other measures taken during the lockdown were reviewed. Baijal also issued directives to make adequate arrangements for safety and security of all frontline workers.

“Reviewed preparedness & arrangements for enforcement of lockdown & other measures to contain COVID-19 with CS, CP & other senior officers. Directed CS and @DelhiPolice to make sure that all frontline personnel are properly protected. There should be no compromise on their safety (sic),” L-G tweeted on Monday evening.

In a subsequent tweet, Baijal said, “Advised CS & CP to explore local accommodation facilities for frontline workers residing in NCR to reduce interstate movement. (sic).”

“We haven’t been provided with an order or advisory of sort in this regard. We will act as and when we get this advisory or order. It is certainly for protect and minimise the risk of falling prey to coronavirus,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, with the addition of two more areas, number of containment zones in Delhi has increased to 99.Seven lanes near Jamila Masjid Baoli in Mehrauli and two houses in Pilanji Village have been declared as containment zones on Monday.

Last week, Baijal had directed authorities to create a dedicated health facility for Delhi Police personnel infected with coronavirus.

The police administration was also directed to provide to best possible arrangement and health facilities for policemen performing during lockdown in Delhi.

