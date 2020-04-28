STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JNU starts online fitness classes for students

This programme was earlier started after discussion with Chairperson University Sports Committee by sports office.

JNU

JNU campus (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to maintain the fitness levels of players of different sports clubs and other interested students in general, an online fitness training program has been launched for the students staying in hostels of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

“After the lockdown was announced, about 900 students have stayed back in the hostels for various reasons. The University is making every effort to keep the students engaged in different fitness activities so that they remain physically and mentally healthy. Participating in such fitness regime will also help them maintain a balanced mind devoid of mental stress,” the JNU Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said.

This programme was earlier started after discussion with Chairperson University Sports Committee by sports office.“The students perform the activities as per the training schedule provided by sports office. Demonstration of exercises is also provided in videos prepared by sports office,” a statement by the university said.

The students perform flexibility, strength, and endurance activities at home as part of the training schedule.
“Students have also been encouraged to use items at home such as chair, towel, water bottle etc. for weight exercises instead of going out.”

“A list of exercises with demonstration by students through photographs has also been presented. The exercises were performed by the students without going outside. An instructional video on “How to stay fit at home” is also being prepared based on the activities performed by students at homes,” stated the Rector 3, Prof R P Singh. The sports office has also prepared an instructional audio for the visually-impared students  to help them to do exercises and feel fit during this period. The instructions provided by “Fit India Movement” experts are kept in mind while designing the activities.

The psychological, training and other advises are conveyed to the players as mentioned by Fit India Movement officials.Meanwhile, while other universities are debating ways to conduct examinations, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on Monday, started mid-semester examinations digitally.

IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

