Rs 10 lakh for kin of corona warriors’ who died in the line of duty

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has agreed to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, malaria workers, sanitation workers and other field workers, those who have succumbed while performing their duties in line of to combat COVID-19.

There are approximately 20000 safai saniks, 200 doctors, 750 nurses 1100 DBCs and 600 malis who are working on the front line from the SDMC.

“SDMC will also be extending all possible assistance to those who are fighting in the forefront against the virus,” said Bhupender Gupta, Standing Committee Chairman of the south civic body.