Around 200 health workers have tested COVID positive in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said about 200 health workers in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Over 200 health workers have tested (COVID) positive. This is confirmed that the cases are very few from the COVID dedicated hospitals," Jain told the media here.

So far, Delhi has reported 3,314 coronavirus cases.

Jain said the COVID patients are not showing any symptoms and can be treated from home.

"Those who are asymptomatic or having mild symptoms can stay at home and there is no need for them to come to the hospital," Jain said.

He added that they should stay in a separate room in their house.

"Also, we have directed the hospitals to not push for COVID tests of general patients without any symptoms," Jain said.

On Centre's remarks on the plasma therapy, Jain said it is on an experimental stage and those not having the approval should not start it even though it has shown positive results.

"We have permission from the Centre. It is being done by the experts, not everyone can do it."

On the spike in the number of containment zones in the city, he said it is because of the strict policy of the government.

"About 90 per cent zones have not reported any new cases in the last few days. Earlier, the doubling of cases took place in 4-5 days, now this rate is 13 days," Jain added.

So far, 100 containment zones have been formed in the city.