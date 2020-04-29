STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Around 200 health workers have tested COVID positive in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

On Centre's remarks on the plasma therapy, Jain said it is on an experimental stage and those not having the approval should not start it even though it has shown positive results.

Published: 29th April 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

medical worker, health care worker, coronavirus

So far, 100 containment zones have been formed in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said about 200 health workers in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Over 200 health workers have tested (COVID) positive. This is confirmed that the cases are very few from the COVID dedicated hospitals," Jain told the media here.

So far, Delhi has reported 3,314 coronavirus cases.

Jain said the COVID patients are not showing any symptoms and can be treated from home.

"Those who are asymptomatic or having mild symptoms can stay at home and there is no need for them to come to the hospital," Jain said.

He added that they should stay in a separate room in their house.

"Also, we have directed the hospitals to not push for COVID tests of general patients without any symptoms," Jain said.

On Centre's remarks on the plasma therapy, Jain said it is on an experimental stage and those not having the approval should not start it even though it has shown positive results.

"We have permission from the Centre. It is being done by the experts, not everyone can do it."

On the spike in the number of containment zones in the city, he said it is because of the strict policy of the government.

"About 90 per cent zones have not reported any new cases in the last few days. Earlier, the doubling of cases took place in 4-5 days, now this rate is 13 days," Jain added.

So far, 100 containment zones have been formed in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp