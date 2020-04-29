STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coffee, diapers may face supply crunch in lockdown 3.0 in Delhi, finds report

The report said that contrary to the initial apprehension, "there has been no disruption in the sale and supply of essential goods in Delhi."

Published: 29th April 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stop commuters at Delhi-Faridabad border after all Haryana borders with Delhi were sealed during the nationwide in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Faridabad

Police personnel stop commuters at Delhi-Faridabad border after all Haryana borders with Delhi were sealed during the nationwide in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Faridabad. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Although there is no shortage of essential goods and medicines in the national capital, a Delhi government report suggests that supplies dependent on imports, including coffee, diapers and dry fruits, may face a supply crunch if the lockdown gets extended beyond May 3.

The first report of the 'Empowered Group on Facilitating the Supply Chain and Logistics Management for Availability of Necessary Items such as Food and Medicines in Delhi' said that in the initial days of the lockdown, the prices of pulses had gone up by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg.

"But the prices are told to have stabilised in the later phase of the lockdown," said the report signed by Food and Civil Supplies Secretary-cum-Commissioner Ankita Mishra Bundela.

The report also suggested that some items of particular brands are in short supply, including chips of a particular brand, 'namkeen' and products of a famous snack and sweets brand, and products of some major consumer good companies.

It also said that some branded shampoos, moisturisers, biscuits, cereals (muesli) and sanitisers are also in short supply.

"It is gathered from the market that the certain items, the supply of which are also dependent on imports like coffee, diapers, dry fruits, oils and cereals etc, are expected to face a supply crunch, if the lockdown is extended beyond May 3," it said.

The report said that contrary to the initial apprehension, "there has been no disruption in the sale and supply of essential goods in Delhi."

It said the efficient pass system helped the "e-commerce companies, distributors, suppliers and retailers to maintain the supply chain of essential goods."

The report added that a large number of the general public made disproportionate purchase of essential goods due to insecurity, "which led to temporary shortage of some items of prominent brands".

The report also claimed that all the items are generally available in the market, though some of the shops may not be having particular items or items of particular brands.

"The products of some of the prominent fast moving consumer goods are not available at some of the stores but the goods of alternative brands or homemade brands are generally available," the report said.

Also, it added that though there is no scarcity of essential medicines, the factories are told to be operating at less than 50 per cent of their capacity.

"The distributors may not be able to make supplies of all the medicines if the production remains affected at the source level for a long time," it said.

The report also highlighted that there is a general shortage of labour for loading and unloading of goods.

The report concludes by saying that there has been a smooth supply of essential goods in Delhi, but constant watch is essentially required for a timely intervention to prevent any possible disruption in sale and supply of such goods during the lockdown period.

On April 20, the government constituted 11 empowered groups for planning and ensuring implementation of Covid-19 response activities. The above mentioned report was from one of the groups.

The Centre had imposed a 21-day lockdown from the midnight of March 24, which was later extended till May 3. However, there has been no decision on its further extension till now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
supply crunch lockdown 3.0 Delhi Delhi coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp