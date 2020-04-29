STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DAG’s Fundraiser Sale in Delhi for COVID-19 relief warriors raises Rs 1 crore

This funding from the sale will be donated to NGOs such as Goonj, Youth for Unity and Voluntary Action and Stree Mukti Sanghatana.

Ashish Anand, CEO & MD, DAG

By Express News Service

In these uncertain times art galleries and auction houses have come forward to care for those in need. In the capital city, DAG’s Fundraiser Sale of 51 artworks from its collection raised Rs 1 crore for the two charities: PM CARES, and Lt. Governor/Chief Minister Relief Fund, Delhi.

“We at DAG have always believed in the healing power of art and in the power of giving. This Fundraiser Sale has been overwhelming in terms of the astounding response we have got, having sold all 51 works within 48 hours of the sale, raising a total of Rs 1 crore, which will be donated in its entirety,”, said Ashish Anand, CEO & MD, DAG.

Ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh, the 51 works on sale represented collections from Modern and Contemporary Indian art. An e-catalogue was created for a better understanding of each artwork and artist. The collection on sale included artwork from artists such as MF Husain, Jamini Roy, FN Souza, Shobha Broota, Shanti Dave and several others.

Saffronart too will conduct a 24-hour online No Reserve Art Auction on its platform on April 29-30, bringing 52 artworks both from Modern and Contemporary South Asian art gamut.This funding from the sale will be donated to NGOs such as Goonj, Youth for Unity and Voluntary Action and Stree Mukti Sanghatana.

