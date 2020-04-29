STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir turns down CM Arvind Kejriwal's ration coupon offer

The remarks came after the Delhi government helmed by Kejriwal distributed 2,000 food coupons among MLAs and MPs in the city.

Published: 29th April 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for providing coupons for distribution of ration among the needy people, but asserted that his volunteers had enough food to distribute.

The cricketer-turned-politician tweeted, "Thank you, Arvind Kejriwal ji, for 2,000 ration coupons, but my volunteers have enough food to distribute till situation demands. Pls send these to MLAs & councilors in the area if needed, I can send more ration to those willing to distribute! Do let me know!"

The remarks came after the Delhi government helmed by Kejriwal distributed 2,000 food coupons among MLAs and MPs in the city on Tuesday for distribution of ration among the poor people who don't have ID cards in the wake of the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Delhi government has pledged to give free ration to 30 lakh additional people who do not have ration cards, but have Aadhaar cards and applied online for ration.

Kejriwal had earlier said that each coupon will be applicable to get 5 kg of free ration. "The MPs and MLAs can give these coupons to the people who do not have a ration card or any ID proof," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir Arvind Kejriwal Delhi ration coupon
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp