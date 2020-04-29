Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir turns down CM Arvind Kejriwal's ration coupon offer

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for providing coupons for distribution of ration among the needy people, but asserted that his volunteers had enough food to distribute.

The cricketer-turned-politician tweeted, "Thank you, Arvind Kejriwal ji, for 2,000 ration coupons, but my volunteers have enough food to distribute till situation demands. Pls send these to MLAs & councilors in the area if needed, I can send more ration to those willing to distribute! Do let me know!"

The remarks came after the Delhi government helmed by Kejriwal distributed 2,000 food coupons among MLAs and MPs in the city on Tuesday for distribution of ration among the poor people who don't have ID cards in the wake of the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Delhi government has pledged to give free ration to 30 lakh additional people who do not have ration cards, but have Aadhaar cards and applied online for ration.

Kejriwal had earlier said that each coupon will be applicable to get 5 kg of free ration. "The MPs and MLAs can give these coupons to the people who do not have a ration card or any ID proof," he had said.