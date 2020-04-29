Distribution of pulses under PM-GKAY stops in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following quality issues, Delhi government has suspended distribution of pulses under free ration scheme indefinitely period under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY).

The government started distribution of one kg of pulses with a fixed quota of rice and wheat to ration card holders during lockdown. The additional foodgrains, especially for non-card holders, are being supplied under PM-GKAY.

“The issue related to quality check of pulses supplied under PM-GKAY has been taken up by the department with National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED). Accordingly, it has been decided to postpone distribution of pulses under the scheme for April 2020 scheduled to be started from April 29 till resolution of the issue,” said the order issued by YVVJ Rajashekhar, special commissioner (Food and Supply) of Delhi government.

Explaining about the ‘quality check issue’, a senior official of the department said moisture was the main issue with the supply of pulses in state.