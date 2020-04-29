STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Government must ensure sanitization of shelters, rethink awareness drives: Delhi NGO

The homeless and destitute have very less or no awareness about COVID-19 precautionary measures. Government has been using mostly virtual mediums to spread information.

Published: 29th April 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants at Yamuna Sports Complex which has been converted into a temporary shelter for those in need during the government-imposed nationwide lockdown.

Migrants at Yamuna Sports Complex which has been converted into a temporary shelter for those in need during the government-imposed nationwide lockdown. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Centre for Holistic Development, an NGO dealing with the homeless, has written a letter to the government regarding proper checkups and sanitisation of shelters, especially after April 12, when a person named Ajay, found near Ritz Cinema Hall, Kashmiri Gate, died two days later after being admitted due to the infection.

“It has been a month since the lockdown, the Delhi government it yet come up with a concrete mechanism to tackle the plight of the homeless. The poor are still queuing up for food at crowded distribution centres. The ground reality is upsetting,” said Sunil Aledia, executive director of the Centre for Holistic Development.

According to the NGO, the person mentioned above might have visited the shelter home near Yamuna Pusta, Geeta Ghat, Nigam Bodh Ghat, or might have queued up for food along with a thousand others.
“The government should treat this matter with utmost urgency. You are kindly requested to investigate the above subject and conduct thorough health check-ups for the people living in shelter homes,” the letter said.The NGO also pointed out the government’s awareness campaign, aimed at the poor.

“Mass awareness campaigns by the government targeted for people living on the streets must be urgently re-evaluated. The homeless and destitute have very less or no awareness about COVID-19 precautionary measures. Government has been using mostly virtual mediums to spread information. Most of the homeless community are illiterate and don’t use mobile phones, radio etc. This limits their access to information about the pandemic. The government should ensure community-based direct information campaigns to bridge the information gap,” Aledia, suggested further in the letter addressed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus shelter coronavirus Delhi NGO COVID 19
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp