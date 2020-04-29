STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How COVID-19 lockdown has put weddings at jeopardy in Delhi

A number of to-be-married couples and wedding planners are awaiting new rules by the government 

Published: 29th April 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 12:15 PM

(l-r )Sidhharth Verma and Shivani Verma & Rahul Rohra and Gunjan Pandey are two of the many couples from Delhi whose wedding got postponed because of the lockdown

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Rohini-based Rahul Rohra and Gunjan Pandey were eagerly waiting to tie the knot on April 16. They had their Roka ceremony on December 29 and their engagement on February 5.

“By the end of March 15, all the necessary arrangements like booking of the banquet hall, makeup artist and selection of outfits were finalised.

The banquet hall was booked way back in January itself and even cards were being distributed,” shares the duo.

But, as India went into a nationwide lockdown, their marriage has been put on hold. Rohra is a software professional with a US-based MNC and Pandey is a Company Secretary employed in Legal and Compliance Dept in a private company.

They are now planning to hold the wedding later in June.

“We were less than a month away from the wedding day and it was heartbreaking for the whole family to accept that an event to which we were giving our whole time and energy has now been postponed to an unknown date. As the uncertainty prevails, we do not want to engage our energy and emotions in planning our wedding in such times where it might or might not happen,” the duo adds.

And Rohra and Pandey’s wedding is just one of the many weddings to get postponed or cancelled due to the Covid outbreak.

Struggle for refunds

Jewellery store owner Sidhharth Verma was going to marry his fiancée Shivani Verma on May 1.

“The wedding cards were distributed one month back. The hair-and-makeup artists were booked, professional photographers were booked with advance payments. All wedding-related shopping like lehenga and jewellery were done, but now we are waiting for the government’s next announcement, we will plan accordingly,” says the couple, who having made advance payments are now struggling with securing a refund from banquet owners.

“They are not willing to return a single penny, rather are asking us to extend the booking any other time this year without any extra charges. However, we are dealing with the worst situation right now, as a citizen of this country it is our responsibility to follow what the government tells us to do. We realise our responsibility and that is why we postponed our date with this
great loss.”

Postpone, with no extra charges

Like a domino effect, banquet halls and hotels are also finding themselves in a lurch.

“Whatever bookings we had from March till November are either getting cancelled or postponed as people don’t know what will happen next. There is no business,” say Manik and Rajat Kapoor of Gola Banquets, Kirti Nagar, adding.

“Since Delhi is a hotspot, we are requesting our clients to postpone the events to April or May. We are ready to offer them the dates in the later part of the year without any extra charges.”

Kush Kapoor, CEO, Roseate Hotels & Resorts says, “We had less than five weddings in pipeline, and all of them have been postponed, as social events are on hold completely as per the guidelines. But we are certainly hopeful to see the events starting in the latter half of the year, post the new guidelines from the government.”

Since most of the migrant workers have either left Delhi for their home or are stranded, many banquet places are not sure about how they will manage their workforce.

However, Roseate Hotels & Resorts is witnessing minimum disruptions in the business as their migrant workers hail from the Delhi NCR region. Most of the workers at Gola Banquets too are locals and a few are from UP and Bihar.

“Yes, it is a difficult time for us, but I hope we will overcome this situation,” adds Rajat Kapoor.

Unsure how the situation in coming months will be, many couples are holding on any announcements on their future wedding dates.

Many fear they will not be able to get dates at all as wedding bookings are done much in advance. It remains to be seen how their dream weddings will pan out and if the wedding industry will be able to jump back to its earlier glory.

