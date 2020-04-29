STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I am upgrading my skills duringCOVID-19 lockdown: Dietician Shikha Mahajan

As a dietitcian, I often work from home taking online consultations, so that part hasn’t changed much.

Shikha Mahajan is busy completing online courses at her home in New Delhi

Shikha Mahajan is busy completing online courses at her home in New Delhi

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
As a dietitcian, I often work from home taking online consultations, so that part hasn’t changed much. What has changed is I’m seeing a huge influx of new clients as most people find it difficult to be on a healthy routine with their regular work-life and are trying to use this time for self-improvement, especially health-wise.

However, I have a lot of time. So, I am using this time wisely and upgrading my professional skills. Thankfully the field of healthcare being as dynamic as it is with research, there’s always a new discovery and as a healthcare professional your education must never stop.

I recently completed my course in ‘CoronaVirus Precautions And Preventions’ from World Health Organisation. I’ve also enrolled in John Hopkins University for their digital CPT courses and am getting my certification in ‘Infant and Lactation Nutrition’ and ‘Child Health and Adolescent Nutrition’.

I have also begun helping out my mother by cooking healthy meals, which is also giving me a chance to create new recipes for my clients. As many of my clients stay abroad in remote areas where many of the regular food items aren’t available, this is helping me understand how one can prepare meals with limited grocery.

Dietician Shikha Mahajan spoke to Rajkumari Sharma Tankha

