Indoor workouts see considerable spike

In comparison, indoor activities such as floor climbing, yoga, pilates and indoor cardio workouts showed an overall increase of 38.5 per cent in the same period.

Published: 29th April 2020 08:55 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With gyms, fitness centres and clubs closed, meditation and exercising at home have become the newfound routine for fitness enthusiasts across the nation.According to data of Garmin Connect, which has around two lakh users in India, count for outdoor activities from January to March, had an overall drop of 15.5 per cent, with activity count for golf, hiking trail running and running decreasing by 87.6 per cent, 34.9 per cent, 29.2 per cent and 18.8 per cent respectively.

In comparison, indoor activities such as floor climbing, yoga, pilates and indoor cardio workouts showed an overall increase of 38.5 per cent in the same period. “With travel and activity restrictions implemented from March 2020, overall outdoor activity count from January till 21 April this year dropped by 71.2 per cent while indoor activity count increased by 40.2 per cent in the same period,” the data analyser said in a statement.

In light of the lifestyle changes, it is crucial to keep a consistent check on one’s physiological data to actively monitor physical health and well-being. Digital gadgets are being increasingly used to track physiological data providing daily insights to their health status.

Garmin India has identified five key health indicators to enable Garmin users to track and manage their health profile. They include heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep monitoring and stress monitoring.

The Garmin Connect app also offers users access to multiple training plans and various training exercises that can be done at home. Key physiological data are then recorded during workouts to allow efficient health monitoring.

