Items dependent on imports to be in short supply in Delhi if lockdown continues: Government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The supply of several items like coffee, diapers, oil and cereals, which are dependent on imports, is expected to face a shortage in Delhi if lockdown continues beyond May 3, a government panel said in its report.

The panel said items of particular brands such as shampoos, moisturizers, biscuits, sanitizers and cigarettes are in short supply in the city markets.

Some of the products of reputed companies may not be available on the shelves, resulting in an increase in sale of small and homemade brands, it said.

Earlier this month, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had constituted an empowered group on facilitating supply chain and logistics management for the availability of necessary items, including food and medicines in Delhi in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.



FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The high-empowered panel, headed by Food and Civil Supplies Commissioner Ankita Mishra Bundela, said all essential medicines are reported to be available.

She said there is no report about scarcity of essential medicines, but factories are told to be operating at less than 50 per cent of their capacity.

"The distributors may not be able to make supplies of all medicines if the production remains affected at the source level for a long time," it said.

In its first report submitted to the chief secretary, the panel said there is a general shortage of labour for loading and unloading of goods.

"The products of some of the prominent Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are not available at some of the stores, but the goods of alternative brand/homemade brand are generally available," it said.

The nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to arrest the spread of coronavirus has been extended till May 3.