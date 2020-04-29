STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Masks, gloves supply to sanitation workers erratic: Delhi Jal Board worker

Safai Karamchari Andolan’s Bezwada Wilson said the current situation was a gross violation of human rights.

Published: 29th April 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Jal Board worker

For representational purposes

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vishal Shyam (name changed)  has been working as a contractual worker with the Delhi Jal Board for 18 years. A sewer worker, he has been on duty almost every day during the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We watch the news on TV and on WhatsApp and are scared to go out of our houses. Every time I go out, I do not know if I’ll come back to my children, parents or my wife,” said Shyam, who has two young children. After deductions, Shyam manages to earn between Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 a month. The National Campaign for Dignity and Rights of Sewerage and Allied Workers which reached out to sanitation workers to assess the impact of the lockdown on them in Delhi.

Hemlata Kansonia, convener, the National Campaign for Dignity and Rights of Sewerage and Allied Workers, pointed out that most respondents during the interviews said there was no steady supply of gloves, masks, PPEs, and sanitizers. Most sanitation workers used handkerchieves to cover their faces and were given a pair of poor quality gloves and masks at the beginning of the lockdown.

There was no training conducted by municipal bodies on the precautionary measures sanitation workers should take during the pandemic, according to the analysis. Despite facing life risk, they came to work because they had families to support, the respondents said.

Safai Karamchari Andolan’s Bezwada Wilson said the current situation was a gross violation of human rights.“If governments can prioritize the health of other frontline workers, why are they not doing it for sanitation workers who are also performing skilled work? All essential services need to be treated as equal. This is a caste-based attitude as most people engaged in sanitation work are Dalits,” said Wilson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board worker coronavirud lockdown COVID 19 sanitation workers
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp