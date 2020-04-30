STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

11 family members of LNJP Hospital dietician test COVID positive

The report is expected by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, following which the hospital’s kitchen will be started, officials said.

Published: 30th April 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eleven family members of a Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital dietician, who was tested positive for coronavirus earlier, have been found infected, officials said on Wednesday.None of the hospital employees, who came in contact with the dietician, however, have tested positive, they said. Their second test reports, however, are awaited, they added.

The report is expected by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, following which the hospital’s kitchen will be started, officials said.The hospital’s kitchen was closed after the dietician associated with the mess had tested positive. The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital is a dedicated Covid-19 facility in Delhi. At present, the food at the hospital is being provided by two in-house canteens. Food has also been sponsored by a private company, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LNJP hospital dietician Delhi coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp