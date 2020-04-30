AAP government's food coupons process cumbersome: Delhi BJP leaders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has termed Arvind Kejriwal government’s move to provide 2,000 food coupons each to Delhi MPs and MLAs for distribution among the needy as “cumbersome and delayed”. East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir declined the coupons and offered to provide ration for distribution among the needy.

“Thank you @ArvindKejriwal ji for 2,000 ration coupons but my volunteers have enough food to distribute till the situation demands. Please send these to MLAs & councillors in the area. If needed, I can send more ration to those willing to distribute! Do let me know,” Gambhir said in a tweet.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari claimed he was yet to receive any communication from the government regarding the coupons. “I have not received any coupons or any communication about it from Delhi government. The move has come a little late because the lockdown may be wrapped up on May 3,” Tiwari said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the process of giving the emergency relief food coupons to MPs and MLAs was “cumbersome” that will “delay” help to the beneficiaries. “We have been asked to furnish a list of beneficiaries to get the coupons. This is a problem as we are already involved in our party’s relief measures and there is hardly any time left for other things,” he said.

The Badarpur MLA said he has deputed his own staff as well as resident welfare associations and municipal councillors to compile the list. “I will send the list when it is prepared. But it will take time and help to the poor people will be delayed,” he said.

