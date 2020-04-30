STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP government's food coupons process cumbersome: Delhi BJP leaders

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari claimed he was yet to receive any communication from the government regarding the coupons.

Published: 30th April 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has termed Arvind Kejriwal government’s move to provide 2,000 food coupons each to Delhi MPs and MLAs for distribution among the needy as “cumbersome and delayed”. East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir declined the coupons and offered to provide ration for distribution among the needy.

“Thank you @ArvindKejriwal ji for 2,000 ration coupons but my volunteers have enough food to distribute till the situation demands. Please send these to MLAs & councillors in the area. If needed, I can send more ration to those willing to distribute! Do let me know,” Gambhir said in a tweet.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari claimed he was yet to receive any communication from the government regarding the coupons. “I have not received any coupons or any communication about it from Delhi government. The move has come a little late because the lockdown may be wrapped up on May 3,” Tiwari said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the process of giving the emergency relief food coupons to MPs and MLAs was “cumbersome” that will “delay” help to the beneficiaries.     “We have been asked to furnish a list of beneficiaries to get the coupons. This is a problem as we are already involved in our party’s relief measures and there is hardly any time left for other things,” he said.
 The Badarpur MLA said he has deputed his own staff as well as resident welfare associations and municipal councillors to compile the list. “I will send the list when it is prepared. But it will take time and help to the poor people will be delayed,” he said.

With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi BJP Arvind Kejriwal government food coupons coronavirus COVID 19 Gautam Gambhir rejects food coupon Manoj Tiwari
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp