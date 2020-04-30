How people, places, animals, things come to grips with COVID-19

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

Burger Barn

Among the many things that have become temporarily unavailable in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns are the cornucopia of calorific junk foods that are so many peoples’ guilt pleasure. So naturally, they’re one of the first items folks will rush to get when curbs are finally lifted. New Zealand, where authorities claim to have eliminated the spread of the coronavirus thanks to stringent lockdowns, began opening up its stores and restaurants, only to have people rush for restaurants like KFC and McDonalds’, whose drive-thrus saw record queues of patrons. One particular fast food outlet saw so much of a crowd that police had to be called in to ensure that social distancing rules were being followed. The spokesperson for BurgerFuel, a popular burger chain in the country, said on Wednesday, “Day one of re-opening saw our BurgerFuel stores inundated with a stampede of customers, way beyond what we had anticipated.” Even Kiwi PM Jacinda Ardern’s office got in touch with BurgerFuel management to ensure that the company adhered to social distancing guidelines.

If the Pants Fit…

It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to say that anyone working from home would have, at one point or the other, done said work without pants. It’s their own home, their own private space, after all, and business trousers don’t make for the most comfortable bottoms (pun totally intended). Like, ABC News reporter Will Reeve in the US, who was broadcasting from his home and acting as his own cameraman, was admirably turned out in a business coat, shirt, and tie for his report, with the only thing missing being his pants. Unaware that his camera angle also captured his bare legs, the reporter delivered his report, only later realising his secret was out when eagle-eyed viewers started making fun of him on social media and posting stills and videos. The reporter joined in his own lampooning, tweeting, “I have ARRIVED. In the most hilariously mortifying way possible,” as well as assuring concerned viewers that he had been wearing shorts at the time. Thank goodness for (literally) small mercies.