I am relishing every moment with my kids: Exhibition company 'Eventique Concepts' owner Reema Arora

In terms of sanitisation, we are taking proper measures and being extremely careful.

Reema Arora enjoying her time at home with the family during the lockdown

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

I own an exhibition company Eventique Concepts by Reema Arora and because of the pandemic my exhibition scheduled on April 10 for the upcoming spring season has been postponed. I had also booked my tickets for Dubai in March for my international exhibition in 2020 which got canceled and I don’t think that this year we’ll be able to hold our exhibition there. Work is on a standstill. Even my husband’s real estate and construction work has halted, and my kids, aged 17 and 11, are at home taking online classes since March.

I start my mornings with yoga followed by stretching. I have also developed a new hobby of reading which keeps me busy in the afternoons. I am relishing every moment with my kids. I play a lot of family games with them like Ludo, Carom and Uno. I am also cooking their favourite dishes and trying out new recipes. I love watching movies and series on Netflix with my hubby at night.

In terms of sanitisation, we are taking proper measures and being extremely careful. From washing our hands every 20 minutes and using sanitiser after touching anything plus washing vegetables and fruits properly for my family’s hygiene. We have even got the whole house sanitised by professionals. Even our RWA is very concerned about society’s cleanliness as they are sanitising the roads and parks every second day.

Ever since the lockdown has started we are going out to get groceries once in a week. We go out wearing face masks and gloves, taking proper precautions. I am making a list of kitchen items these days and bring them when we move out as it becomes easy to shop that way.Quarantine is proving to be good as I can spend a lot of time with my family and I am fully relaxed. But at the same time, our business and the world economy will suffer a lot.

Gurugram-based Reema Arora, 40, Founder of Eventique Concepts - fashion exhibition spoke to
Angela Paljor

