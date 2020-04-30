NCR border restrictions affecting healthcare workers’ morale, says doctors association

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Resident Doctors Association of the Safdarjung Hospital expressed concern over doctors being stopped from crossing the borders.“Since the NCR borders have been sealed, even doctors are not being allowed to cross it. When we enquired, we got to know that it is being said that doctors are bringing the infection to the NCR region. Such comments and instances are causing a blow to the morale of the doctors,” said Manish, president, Resident Doctors Association (RDA), Safdarjung Hospital.

“To keep the morale of the doctors and healthcare workers high, the government and other authorities should make all possible efforts to provide proper transportation for them. We hope that the government will look into it and would help the doctors who are working tirelessly since the pandemic has gripped the nation,” said Ashu Meena, vice president of the RDA. On Tuesday, the RDA wrote to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital regarding the same issue.

“This is to bring to your notice that RDA has received many complaints from resident doctors who are residing in NCR area. They are finding it difficult to cross the interstate border while going home from work despite having hospital ID cards and passes issued by the hospital,” the letter said.

The letter further said that many resident doctors have received a verbal ultimatum from on-duty police officers at the border that the passes will not be valid and they will not allow entry into UP and Haryana. Many faculty, nurses and healthcare workers of are also facing similar issues.“It is our kind request to look into the matter and solve the issue on the most urgent basis by communicating with the appropriate authority,” the RDA said.

With agency inputs