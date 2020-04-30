STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No fresh case from 90 % of red zones in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Health minister claims that growth rate of cases has dropped from 12% to 5-6%

A health worker stands outside Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

A health worker stands outside Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital | Anil Shakya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said growth of coronavirus cases had slowed down in the city and no fresh case has been reported from 90 per cent of the containment zones.Briefing about the status of COVID-19 actives cases, the minister said following the Centre’s guidelines, the Delhigovernment would allow an infected asymptomatic person or with mild symptoms for home quarantine if one has adequate space and could made arrangements for the same.

“It is not true that cases in Delhi are increasing rapidly. The rate has really come down. At one of point of time, it was around 12%, however at present growth rate is only 5%to 6%. Earlier, positive cases would double in three-four days but now it takes 13 days, which is better than the national average,” Jain said.
On continuous rise in number of containment zones, the minister said it is due to government policy.   
Delhi government initially sealed 20 hotspots, where entry and exit are regulated. However, it keeps updating the list of containment zones every day.  

On Tuesday, a portion of D block of Shaheen Bagh was added to the list of red zones taking the count to 102. Officials aware of the matter said home-quarantine for patients with mild or no symptom of coronavirus might be allowed home quarantine within two-three days however with certain conditions.“Guidelines have already been issued by the Centre. According to protocol, if a COVID infected person with mild or no symptom has a separate room at home for self-isolation, they can stay home and get the treatment. There is no need to take the patient to the hospital,” Jain added.

On reports of hospitals forcing for coronavirus test before treatment of any disease, the minister said directions had been issued if one doesn’t show symptoms of corona infection, the hospitals can’t insist on testing.Senior government officials and workers associated with the relief work and healthcare activities said home quarantine arrangement would pose a huge challenge to administration.

“Monitoring of a patient will not be easy and it will be difficult to track a person suffering from the infection whether he or she remains confined indoors. We need to have proper guidelines and protocols for this,” said an official.

3 out of 529 journalists tested positive: Kejriwal  
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said three out of 529 media persons, who gave their swab samples recently, have tested positive for COVID-19.  He wished a speedy recovery to those found to be infected with novel coronavirus. “Am so happy to share only 3 out of 529 media persons tested have been detected positive. My best wishes to all of you. Your work is very important especially during a pandemic.  Those who have been detected positive, I am praying for your speedy recovery,” Kejriwal tweeted. Last week, the Delhi government had set up a centre for testing of media persons.

Coronavirus
