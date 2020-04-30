Rapid antibody test kits needed to estimate immunity: Health experts after ICMR scraps its use

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), earlier this week decided to scrap the use of rapid anti-body test kits asking states to return them to suppliers after the products failed quality checks.

However, health experts insist that rapid kits are necessary, especially in hotspot areas to estimate immunity and exposure of locals to the new coronavirus strain.

“These tests are helpful in hotspot areas. I use them in those areas where there are more clusters and closer circuits and they are Immunoglobulin M (IgM) positive then RT-PCR test is required. But if they are Immunoglobulin G (IgG) positive, then they were exposed many days ago and they now do not require a test of PCR. The advantage of these kits will be for surveillance — how the epidemic and the population are going to react from here,” said Dr SK Sarin, Director, ILBS Hospital.

Dr Sarin, who is also heading the Delhi government’s expert panel on Covid-19 noted that use of rapid kits can help figure out a certain population’s herd immunity — areas where people were exposed to the virus and develop a sort of immunity.

“It is possible that a small proportion of people may never develop an antibody. These kits will also tell us more about people do not or have delayed antibody production. The kits can tell whether a given person was recently exposed to the virus. The kits can also tell whether the person was never exposed to it. If a person is never exposed then one will have to repeat it after seven days again. So, one negative test cannot be trusted but if two tests seven days apart are negative then yes, maybe one was not exposed,” he stated.

Sarin further explained that using rapid kits on those who have recovered, 14 or 28 days later will have high Immunoglobulin G (IgG) titers.

Dr Sarin pointed out that the ‘gold standard’ for Covid-19 testing will however always remain RT-PCR test.