STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rapid antibody test kits needed to estimate immunity: Health experts after ICMR scraps its use

Experts feel that these tests can help ascertain herd immunity levels and track exposure to virus

Published: 30th April 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

A man wearing PPE kit walks at Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital in New Delhi during the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), earlier this week decided to scrap the use of rapid anti-body test kits asking states to return them to suppliers after the products failed quality checks.

However, health experts insist that rapid kits are necessary, especially in hotspot areas to estimate immunity and exposure of locals to the new coronavirus strain.

“These tests are helpful in hotspot areas. I use them in those areas where there are more clusters and closer circuits and they are Immunoglobulin M (IgM) positive then RT-PCR test is required. But if they are Immunoglobulin G (IgG) positive, then they were exposed many days ago and they now do not require a test of PCR. The advantage of these kits will be for surveillance — how the epidemic and the population are going to react from here,” said Dr SK Sarin, Director, ILBS Hospital.

Dr Sarin, who is also heading the Delhi government’s expert panel on Covid-19 noted that use of rapid kits can help figure out a certain population’s herd immunity —  areas where people were exposed to the virus and develop a sort of immunity.

“It is possible that a small proportion of people may never develop an antibody. These kits will also tell us more about people do not or have delayed antibody production. The kits can tell whether a given person was recently exposed to the virus. The kits can also tell whether the person was never exposed to it. If a person is never exposed then one will have to repeat it after seven days again. So, one negative test cannot be trusted but if two tests seven days apart are negative then yes, maybe one was not exposed,” he stated.

Sarin further explained that using rapid kits on those who have recovered, 14 or 28 days later will have high Immunoglobulin G (IgG) titers.

Dr Sarin pointed out that the ‘gold standard’ for Covid-19 testing will however always remain RT-PCR test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICMR Rapid antibody test kits scrap Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp