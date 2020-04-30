R.V. Smith, veteran author, historian and chronicler of Delhi passes away

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Veteran author, historian and the chronicler of Delhi, R.V. Smith, passed away Thursday morning in the national capital.

Ronald Vivian Smith, who authored many books on Delhi's history and heritage along with penning regular columns for some leading national dailies, was hospitalised since the last two days, tweeted heritage activist Vikramjit Singh Rooprai.

"Those who love Delhi's history must have read R.V. Smith at some point of time. No one knew Delhi like him. He is known as the 'True Chronicler of Delhi'," said Rooprai.

"RV Smith, the chronicler of our great city Delhi passed away this morning. His work kept alive the stories and memories of our city. It's a huge loss especially for Delhiites. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. RIP," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet on Thursday.