'The Piano Man' to live-stream three-hour show on their Facebook pages on International Jazz Day

Gupta, an electronics engineer by education and a Fulbright music scholar, has been performing as a pianist since the early 2000's.

Arjun Sagar Gupta

Arjun Sagar Gupta

By Express News Service

Today, on International Jazz Day, The Piano Man will live-stream a three-hour show on their Facebook pages – The Piano Man Jazz Club and The Piano Man Gurugram.

“Music is a little joy in these difficult times. So, we have put together this free live show that will feature six artistes including me,” says Arjun Sagar Gupta, owner of The Piano Man. Gupta, an electronics engineer by education and a Fulbright music scholar, has been performing as a pianist since the early 2000s.

The roster includes performances by Delhi-based Indian pop singer Bhavya Raj, who counts Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury as his influences; pianist/composer Vatsal Bakhda; Delhi-based pop, blues and jazz singer Manta Sidhu; professional piano player and composer from Saint Petersburg, Russia, Tatyana Shandrakova; and jazz musician Elena Friedrich.

About the small line-up, Gupta says, “From the perspective of video and sound quality, live streaming requires a decent setup, which the artistes do not have at their homes. This was the reason we couldn’t more artistes on board.”

Every artiste will get approximately 25 minutes to perform.“I am looking forward to playing some music, though it feels a bit strange to perform without an audience. I’ll be playing some of my favourite jazz standards at 9:00pm. All these numbers are special for me,” Gupta signs off.

ON: Today
AT:  7:00pm onwards

Line-up
Bhavya Raj: 7:00pm
Vatsal Bakhda: 7:30pm
Manta Sidhu: 8:00pm
Tatyana Shandrakova: 8:30pm
Arjun Sagar Gupta: 9:00pm
Elena Friedrich: 9:30pm

