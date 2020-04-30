Two more Delhi South-West District Magistrate office staffers test positive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two more staffers from the office of the South-West District Magistrate in the national capital on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the tally to three from the team.According to an official, reports of 17 people from the office came on Wednesday.

“The reports from the DM’s office have come. Two out of 17 have tested positive, both are contacts of the previous case. Contact tracing is being done and samples will be collected of their primary contacts,” an official said. While the remaining reports have returned negative, staff members will be under isolation for the next few days before returning back to work.

“The rest of the office is functioning as usual. The office complex has been sanitised and social distancing is being maintained,” the official added.The Personal Secretary (PS) to the South-West DM had tested positive on Sunday night after which the DM and other officials went on self-isolation.

With agency inputs