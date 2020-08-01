STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ashram-DND flyover construction to begin soon

The construction on this proposed stretch will start from September and is expected to be completed by December, 2021. 

precast segment, flyover

A loop will also be created on Ring Road near Barapullah for commuters travelling to ITO. (Representational Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has begun the pre-construction work on the proposed 2km-long flyover connecting Ashram to the Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway. 

​The work which was set to begin earlier this year was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The proposed flyover from Ashram to DND will have six lanes.

“The main aim of this flyover is to end traffic snarls on the Ring Road near Ashram Chowk. The flyover is an extension of already existing Ashram flyover and the new stretch will be extended till DND Barapullah. Also, an underpass at Ashram Chowk, Mathura road is under construction. Once the flyover and the underpass are ready, both Mathura Road and Ring Road will be signal free,” a senior PWD official said. Soil testing and other geo-technical surveys were done on this proposed stretch recently.

The work on designing of the flyover will begin soon after the soil test report comes, said the official. The stretch to Noida via DND will be made signal free. 

A loop will also be created on Ring Road near Barapullah for commuters travelling to ITO. Another loop will be created for the traffic coming from ITO towards Ashram flyover.

The traffic at Maharani Bagh, Kilokri, NFC, Ashram and Sunlight Colony will use the road under the flyover and U-turn will also be provided for Kilokri village and Sunlight Colony, said the official. 

“The road under the flyover will be widened. Those coming from Sunlight Colony, Ashram and Kilokri take a longer route to reach Maharani Bagh and Jamia Nagar currently. A U-turn will be provided for these commuters. Another U-turn will be under the new flyover,” said an official.

