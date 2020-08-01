STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Delhi Government's monthly five-day sero survey begins today

A senior government official said 15,000 samples would be collected over a span of five days and the survey would kickstart in four districts, including north and northwest Delhi.

Published: 01st August 2020 12:46 AM

Healthcare staff collect blood sample of a woman during a sero survey. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The next round of seroprevalence survey in the national capital is slated to begin on Saturday. Authorities are gearing up for the five-day exercise to comprehensively analyse the Covid- 19 situation in Delhi. After analysing the results of the last survey, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on July 22 announced that more such exercises would be undertaken every month to formulate better policies for tackling the pandemic situation in the city. The seroprevalence survey is scheduled to be conducted from August 1-5.

According to government officials, the survey will aim to collect 15,000 samples. During the survey, random people will be tested for antibodies. It would follow the same protocol as that of the survey conducted earlier by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). All CDMOs will be tasked with carrying out the survey in their districts. The health department has prepared a detailed plan under which every district medical officer has been asked to conduct the survey in their respective jurisdictions, officials said.

The last sero-prevalence survey was conducted by the Delhi government in association with the NCDC from June 27 to July 10. It had found that around 23 per cent of the people surveyed had been exposed to the novel coronavirus. “The results of the sero survey conducted from June 27-July 10 shows that nearly one-fourth of people had developed antibodies, meaning they had got infected and recovered. Most of these people who were sampled did not know that they were infected earlier,” Jain had told reporters on July 23.

A sero survey involves testing the blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against infection. With 1,195 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded on Friday, Delhi’s tally climbed to over 1.35 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,963, authorities said. There were 10,705 active cases in the city, down from 10,743 the previous day. The total number of Covid -19 tests done till in the national capital stands at 10,32,785. 

